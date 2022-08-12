Former Countdown host shares racy video while on holiday in Portugal

Carol Voderman, 61, posted a video on her Twitter and Instagram yesterday to tell followers that she is “now on TikTok”.

However, the former Countdown host, who lives in Wales, also had explain to her 235,000 followers that she is “not topless” as her bikini couldn’t be seen in the clip.

Speaking from Portugal, Carol said: “Hello you lovely lot. I’m now on TikTok. Well who’d have thought it?

“If you click on the link in my bio, we can have a lot of fun on that.”

She finished by saying: “Have a lovely day. Lots of love from Portugal.”

Carol also used the post as an opportunity to promote her bikini top from Omg Swimwear and Tan Cream World’s SPF50 sun cream, which has “instant bronzer included”.

Carol Voderman

British media personality

Carol Vorderman attends the Royal Film Performance and UK Premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick” in London. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Carol Voderman is best known for co-hosting British game show Countdown, between 1982 and 2008.

During her 26 years on the Channel 4 show, she also hosted other shows including Better Homes, Britain’s Brainiest Kids, Dream House and Points of View.

Carol has also presented the Pride of Britain Awards since it began in 1999 - as of last year, she now has Ashely Banjo as her co-host.

Between 2011 and 2014, she was a presenter of ITV’s Loose Women, and since 2018 she has been a deputy presenter on ITV’s Lorraine.

This year she has starred as a celebrity expert on Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel and as a contestant on Beat the Chasers.

Age: 61

61 Born: 24 December 1960 in Bedford, England

24 December 1960 in Bedford, England Lives: Pembrokeshire, Wales

Pembrokeshire, Wales Relationship: She has been divorced twice and is currently single

She has been divorced twice and is currently single Children: Katie King (31-years-old) and Cameron King (25-years-old)

Katie King (31-years-old) and Cameron King (25-years-old) Wealth: Estimated net worth of £8.2 million

She also posted a bikini picture on Twitter yesterday, as she advertised the sun cream that she has been using while in Portugal.

Carol explained that Tan Cream was set up by Katy and Gillian, “two wonderful women” who have “suffered from skin cancer in the past”.

Connections

Richard Whiteley

Richard Whiteley arrives at the “Oldie Of The Year Awards” at Simpsons in the Strand on March 22, 2005 in London. (Photo by MJ Kim/Getty Images)

Carol and Richard co-hosted Countdown from 1982 until his death in 2005.

In May 2005, Richard was taken into hospital with pneumonia but while there, doctors found a problem with his heart.

He had an emergency operation for endocarditis on 24 June, but it was not successful and he died two days later.

On the evening of 27 June, the episode of Countdown that was supposed to air was postponed, out of respect.

A day later, Countdown returned and Carol gave an emotional tribute to him saying the “clock stopped too soon".

After his death, it was reported that Carol thought about leaving his show as the pair had grown very close.

Patrick King

(L-R) Cameron King, Carol Vorderman and Katie King attend the Pride Of Britain Awards 2021 at The Grosvenor House Hotel in London. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Carol married her second husband Patrick King in 1990.

Patrick, age 58, was a management consultant from London.

The pair had two children together before getting a divorce in 200- Katie King, aged 31, and Cameron King, aged 25.

Des Kelly

BT Sport broadcaster Des Kelly interviews Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp before the Champions League 1st round at Anfield in 2020. (Photo by Michael Regan / POOL / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL REGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Carol met Des, age 57, at a Christmas party in 1999, and the pair began living together in London, from 2001.

After five years together, they separated in December 2006 and publicly announced the split a month after.