Pregnant Carrie Hope Fletcher leaves Twitter due to 'targeted harassment'

Carrie Hope Fletcher has handed over control of her X (formerly Twitter) account and claimed she received 'targeted harassment' on the platform. Fletcher - who is expecting her first child on February 29 - said she's made the decision to keep her and her unborn baby 'safe'.

The statement - which she posted to X on Tuesday (January 23) morning - reads: "FYI I no longer run my Twitter. I've handed it over to my wonderful team at Curtis Brown and from now on it'll be them that sees and deals with everything on there."

Ms Fletcher added: "Wasn't good for me to be dealing with that kind of targeted harassment when heavily pregnant and for some reason since Musk took over pretty much everything goes over on that hellscape. Was the best move to keep me and Peanut safe."

Fans have rushed to support Ms Fletcher with users praising the 'Les Misérables' star for prioritising her child. One user wrote: "You and your baby’s health comes first. Sending you so much love from across the pond."

Another user said: "I completely understand. You and your tiny human’s health comes first." While a third user - named Edmund - said: "Do whats best for you and bub and let your team handle the nasties. Hope you’re doing ok."

Fletcher is the latest celebrity to speak out against the alleged increase of 'online abuse' and 'misinformation' on Elon Musk's X. Elton John's account has been dormant since the Pop icon criticised the platform for allowing 'misinformation to flourish unchecked' in 2022.

Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid went a step further and deactivated her account last year. The Vogue model took to Instagram to claim the platform had become a 'cesspool of hate & bigotry'.