Molly the cat is reunited with her owner Tracey

A cat which went missing for four years has been reunited with its delighted owner after being traced through a microchip.

Molly was found at Haggerston Castle Holiday Park, near Berwick – 1,515 da ys after going missing from her home 35 miles away in Hadston, near Amble.

She had been hanging around the holiday park for around a month where she was being fed and cared for by staff.

When no one came forward to claim her, they contacted Berwick Animal Rescue Kennels (BARK) to help them trace the owner.

BARK shared a post on social media which was spotted by Molly’s owner, Tracey McCoey.

An animal welfare officer from Northumberland County Council scanned the cat’s microchip, confirmed it was Molly and took her back to Hadston.

Tracey said: “I cannot tell you how relived I am to have her home. Where she has been for four years is still a complete mystery and how she ended up so far from home is too.

“Someone has obviously been caring for her over this time as she is still incredibly friendly and was in good condition.”

“The not knowing what happened to her has been the hardest. When she first went missing we looked far and wide for her. It caused a lot of upset - but she is home now. She remembers us, the house, her name and is settling back into her old routine.”

Microchipping of cats became law earlier this year.

Northumberland County Council animal welfare officer Gemma said: “Cats are independent, curious and can wander long distances or get lost and if they are not microchipped it is very hard to reunite them with their families which can be devastating for their owners and distressing for their pets.

“As Molly has demonstrated, no matter how far from home they are found, or how long they have been missing, if a cat has a microchip there is a good chance that a lost cat will be swiftly returned home.”

If your cat already has a chip, make sure your contact information is right especially if you have moved home or changed your phone number. Incorrect or out-of-date information means that your cat is not legally considered as microchipped.

Vets will usually charge between £10 and £30 to do it.