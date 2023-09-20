Catherine Stewart: Body found in search for missing 75-year-old woman in Scotland
Police have found a body in their search for Catherine Stewart, 75, who was last seen on Monday night.
Police have recovered a body in their search for a pensioner reported missing from Scotland. Catherine Stewart, 75, from Elgin, was last seen in the Bishopmill area at around 11pm on Monday (September 18).
Officers appealed for information on her whereabouts the following afternoon. On Wednesday (September 20), the police said a body had been found and while it had not yet been formally identified, Ms Stewart’s family had been alerted.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The body of a woman has been found in Elgin during searches for a missing person. She is yet to be formally identified but the family of Catherine Stewart, 75, who had been reported missing in the area, has been informed.”