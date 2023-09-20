Police have found a body in their search for Catherine Stewart, 75, who was last seen on Monday night.

Police have recovered a body in their search for a pensioner reported missing from Scotland. Catherine Stewart, 75, from Elgin, was last seen in the Bishopmill area at around 11pm on Monday (September 18).

Officers appealed for information on her whereabouts the following afternoon. On Wednesday (September 20), the police said a body had been found and while it had not yet been formally identified, Ms Stewart’s family had been alerted.

