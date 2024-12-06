A devastating house fire in Blackpool which tragically claimed the lives of a young couple earlier this year was caused by the battery of an e-bike bursting into flames, an inquest heard.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danielle Bamber, 24, and Josh Pearson, 28, who were described as a popular couple, lost their lives after a blaze ripped through their terraced home on Peter Street in Blackpool at about 2.35am on Wednesday, July 16.

Firefighters rushed to the scene to tackle the blaze and a neighbour heroically rescued the couple’s two young children by smashing windows at the property to pull them to safety, after an explosion was heard in the property. The children were rushed to hospital in a critical condition and survived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joshua Pearson and Danielle Bamber tragically died in a house fire | -

However, Danielle tragically died at the scene while Joshua was found unconscious by the bathroom door but died later in Blackpool Victoria Hospital, despite the efforts of medical staff.

The “caring and bubbly” couple’s deaths devastated their loved ones and led to moving tributes to them both.

Alan Wilson, the coroner for Blackpool Fylde, read out reports from a pathologist, a science expert who attended the scene, and invited evidence in the court from firefighters and a police officer who investigated the incident.

Mr Wilson recorded a verdict of accidental death in the case of Danielle Bamber, with her cause of death from smoke inhalation being the result of a blaze caused by an e-bike battery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Wilson also recorded a verdict of accidental death on Joshua Pearson, with the cause of death being the effects of fire.

The coroner raised concerns both about the danger of e-bike batteries causing serious blazes, and specifically about the lack of a working smoke alarm in the privately-owned property on Peter Street, stating that he was to write to Blackpool Council about the issue.

He added that although there was no evidence that a working smoke alarm would have caused a different outcome, given the rapid spread of the blaze, it was still a concern.

Danielle Bamber died in the house after the devastating blaze | Third party

The court heard from firefighters and police that any third party, or criminal, involvement in the fire had been ruled out early in the investigation. Concerns had been raised that the couple had experienced some conflict with other parties and that incidents of damage and violence had occurred in the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But those factors were ruled out by both Lancashire Police and Lancashire Fore and Rescue service as having any relevance to the blaze.

The fire had, in fact, been caused by the battery of an e-bike stored inside the property, as Joshua’s hobby was buying and selling e-bikes, a practice which had continued until the time of his death. There was clear evidence the battery had been the source of the fire, either through overcharging or from the way the device had been managed. It was found that Joshua had sought advice on social media about adapting batteries.

The court was told that it was highly likely the fire would have taken hold rapidly, giving the occupants little chance to escape.

Concluding, Mr Wilson said: “The death of a young person is sad and distressing - doubly so when two are joined together in the one incident. Clearly, they were a popular couple, with friends and family having travelled some distance to be here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was important that this investigation was performed by experts in their field - a pathologist, scientists who gave us details of the incident and a senior police officer’s report. I’m confident, and as clear as I can be, that a battery is likely to be the cause of the sudden, fatal fire and that it does not lean to criminal proceedings.”

He added: “I am concerned about the lack of a working smoke alarm in this property and I shall be writing to Blackpool Council.”

After recording verdicts of accidental death in both cases, Mr Wilson passed on his condolences to friends and family gathered in the court.