Celebrities turn out for ‘Gorgeous George’ who died from brain cancer aged just 13

Two teams of celebrities, including Matt Lapinskas, Arthur Poremba, Calum Best, Dean Gaffney and Flintz, will arrive in Barton-le-Clay on Friday 13 September to take part in a special fundraising football match.

The event is in memory of ‘Gorgeous George’ – George Fox, football fan and keen Barton Rovers supporter, who died in April 2022, aged 13, from brain cancer.

George when he was a club mascot

It is being organised by George’s mum, Louise, who lives in Barton-le-Clay. Louise says: “George adored football and was a Barton Rovers mascot when he was four years old. Holding a celebrity fundraising match at the Club’s grounds seems like the perfect way to pay tribute to George – a fantastic son who was gorgeous on the inside and out and who brought such joy to so many.

“George would have loved to meet all the celebrities and be cheering on from the stands. We want this to be a sell-out event, so that as many people as possible come along to remember George, have a brilliant time and raise money for such an important local charity.”

All funds raised will go to Keech Hospice Care, who supported George and his family during his illness. The family’s aim is to raise enough money to refurbish the Meadow Suite at Keech Hospice Care’s Luton site. Meadow Suite is a special bedroom in the hospice’s children’s wing, where families can spend precious time with their child after they have died.

Children’s matron Ruth Lessing says: “Having the Meadow Suite means that families have an opportunity to say goodbye to their child. They can play music, and bring favourite toys and duvets. They have the space, privacy and time they need at the most difficult of times.”

The football match is a ‘for fun’ game in which two celebrity teams play each other. Tickets are priced at £13.20 and are available at www.seetickets.com/event/celebrity-charity-football-match/barton-rovers-football-club/3120085