Chalky’s actual Lambretta which featured in Quadrophenia heads for auction

An iconic vintage scooter which appeared in the cult movie, Quadrophenia, is to be auctioned in October by H&H Classics

The actual 1977 Lambretta GP200 used by actor Phil Davis in the cult film Quadrophenia is going under the hammer in October.

The iconic white scooter, which is estimated to fetch £9,000 - £11,000, is expected to draw intense interest at H&H Classic’s Vintage Scooter Auction at the National Motorcycle Museum in Solihull on Wednesday 30th October.

Phil Davis played Chalky in Quadrophenia, which is widely considered one of the most important cultural films of our time and featured a cast of now famous names including Sting, Toyah Wilcox, Leslie Ash, Phil Daniels and Ray Winstone.

Unlike Sting’s scooter where there were multiple replacements, Chalky’s scooter was the only one used in the film and saw real action, including being patched up multiple times after many takes.

A memorable scene in the film soundtracked by The Who also sees Chalky ride out of Brighton with Monkey (Toyah Wilcox) on the back of the scooter.

To make the original GP look more fitting for the film, the SX headset was added together with an early 1960s bogus registration number.

Paul Diamond, scooter specialist at H&H Classics, said: “It’s an absolute joy to be able to offer Chalky’s scooter for auction. Lambrettas are the ultimate symbol of the Mod scene and this very special example is also one of the main scooters in an iconic British movie which gets more popular every year.

A Quadrophenia world premiere gala ticket is included alongside the iconic scooter

“It’s a piece of bona fide film history and will have strong appeal to Quadrophenia fans and the countless scooter enthusiasts around the world.”

In addition to running well, it has a V5 for use on the road, the original Allstyle accessories are still attached and the lot also comes with a Quadrophenia gala premiere ticket.

This GP200 played a major role in Quadrophenia after it was picked to be used by the film’s makers who went to the Southend Mod Rally in 1978 looking for material, extras and scooters for the upcoming film.

It was owned by a member of the Dorset based Modrapheniacs Scooter Club who were also attending.

After filming, the owner complained to the film company about the damage to his scooter, who then sent him £400.

This meant he was able to buy a new scooter and sold the GP200 to the current vendor who swiftly tidied it up and rode it to the film premiere.

But that’s not the end of the story as the current vendor sold the scooter in the early 1980s before the film attained real cult status.

The scooter later disappeared until it was rediscovered at a scooter jumble parts fair in 1994 by the current vendor spotted the registration number and bought the scooter back for the second time for nostalgic reasons.

Since then it has been with the current vendor who has leant it for exhibition at the ‘Grand Mod Experience’ in Brighton while it has also been returned to its Quadrophenia appearance including the mirrors, Cuppini rear rack, and Ulma front bumper which are all the original pieces.

Fans wishing to bid on Chalky’s scooter or any of the other lots can do so on the day in person, via online or telephone bidding, or by leaving a commission bid. For further details or to register to bid, visit www.handh.co.uk.