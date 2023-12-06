Chanel has taken over the Northern Quarter for its annual Métiers d'Art show - with the great and good of the fashion world expected in town.

Manchester is set to become the epicentre of the fashion world this week as heritage brand Chanel prepares to host one of its most high profile events of the year in the Northern Quarter.

Anyone passing through the area or scrolling through social media in the past couple of weeks will have seen the giant canopy that has been erected in preparation for the event, but most other details have remained closely-guarded secrets since the show was announced in July.

With hundreds of VIPs and celebrities expected to descend on the city in the next few days, here’s what we know about the Chanel show, including why Manchester was chosen and what this means for the city.

Where and when is the Chanel show taking place?

The show will take place on Thursday 7 December around Thomas Street in the Northern Quarter. Work began on preparing the Northern Quarter for the glamorous event around two weeks ago. The street, which has remained pedestrianised since the pandemic, is home to a number of popular bars, such as Cain and Grain, Fierce Bar, Terrace and Smithfield Social.

Chanel are preparing to host their annual Métiers d'Art in Manchester.

Another iconic Manchester location also seems to be involved. The Manchester Evening News reported last week that Victoria Baths would be hosting an afterparty after equipment was spotted around the venue. The Grade II listed former swimming pool, with its original Victorian features like glazed tiles and stained glass, has been used for a whole host of arts events over the years, including film sets.

What is the Métiers d'Art show?

The annual show will feature the latest Métiers d'Art collection, which is a celebration of the fashion house’s specialist and artisan partners, including master jewellers, embroiderers, shoemakers, milliners and more.

Previous editions of the show have been hosted in exotic locations around the world, including global fashion centres like New York and Tokyo. As with most shows by heritage and high end fashion shows, the production design, theme and overall spectacle of the event are just as important as the clothes on display. In Shanghai, it was held on a pontoon in the Huangpu River. In Paris, models walked amid giant banquet tables. In Dallas, it took place in a rodeo-themed arena.

Lily-Rose Depp walks at Chanel's Métiers d'Art show in Paris, 2016. Photo: Getty Images

Why has Manchester been chosen by Chanel?

Chanel has not revealed many details on what to expect from the show, however there were some hints as to how Manchester features. The fashion house recently posted a Instagram story about “Chanel 2023/2024 Métiers d'Art show - MCR,” that features some of the city’s most recognisable imagery including Emmeline Pankhurst at a Suffragette march, the Hacienda, Factory Records, Joy Division and ‘TV City', the nickname given to the former Granada Studios.

How will the Métiers d'Art show affect Manchester?

With one of the most popular streets in the Northern Quarter out of action for weeks during the busiest time of year, one of the biggest questions surrounding the event is how this will affect the local businesses. The MEN reported last week that one bar had been paid £47,000 for the disturbance and that businesses in the area have had to sign NDAs. The Guardian also referenced a tweet from a Northern Quarter resident who had been sent a letter by the organisers which said they were aiming to ‘minimise any inconvenience to local residents'.

Elsewhere in the city, it seems the Chanel show has brought in a lot of business for the luxury hotels and restaurants. Manchester’s night time economy tsar and Warehouse Project boss Sacha Lord tweeted: “Not only will Manchester be globally showcased this week, but the knock on effect on the night time economy will be significant. Most hotels booked out and many restaurants at max capacity already, creating many extra hours for staff.”

Chanel is hosting its annual Métiers d'Art fashion show in Manchester's Northern Quarter.

Which celebrities will be in Manchester for the Chanel show?

Like most details, the invite-only guest list has been kept a secret. Around 600 VIP guests, including influencers and leading fashion media, are expected to be at the event, as well as celebrities with a special connection to Manchester – which could include the likes of Oldham-born model Agyness Deyn or former Manchester United icon David Beckham and his wife Victoria.

Many people on social media have speculated that actor Timothée Chalamet, who is the new face of Bleu de Chanel, could be on the guest list as he is currently in the UK promoting his new film Wonka. He is also dating model and socialite Kylie Jenner, another famous face fans are hoping will make an appearance.

How to watch the Métiers d'Art show