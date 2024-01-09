A man has died in an incident on railway tracks near Sheffield station

Trains have been stopped between Sheffield and Barnsley because of an emergency incident. File picture shows a train near Sheffield. Picture: David Kessen, National World

A man tragically died after an incident near a railway station in Sheffield, it has been confirmed. Police were called to tracks near Chapeltown railway station at around 2.30pm following reports of a casualty.

British Transport Police said in a statement: "Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement: "We received a call at 2.44pm after reports of an incident on the train line near Butterthwaite Lane, Sheffield. Crews have now left the scene but there are likely to still be delays and cancellations to train services between Sheffield and Barnsley."

Northern said in a statement issued at 3pm: "The emergency services are dealing with an incident between Sheffield and Barnsley, the line is blocked. Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed."