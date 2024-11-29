The partner of ‘charismatic’ dad, Paul White, who died tragically at the age of 46 has spoken out about how he ‘adored and cherished’ their daughter.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The partner of a ‘charismatic’ dad, Paul White, who died tragically, has spoken about the love he had for their daughter. Describing him as loving, caring, intelligent, quick witted, funny and handsome, Carla Parr said Paul adored and cherished the eight-year-old little girl they shared together.

Paul died suddenly at the age of 46 on November 16. He was found dead just hours into a search launched by South Yorkshire Police, after he had last been seen in the Kimberworth area on November 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friends and family have paid tribute to the Sheffield United fan, who was described as having made an impression on everyone he met. Family friend, Daisy Totty, has now set up a fundraising appeal aiming to raise £1,500 to commemorate the beloved father.

Paul White, from Rotherham, was tragically found dead on November 16. | Submitted

The GoFundMe page has exceeded £1,000 in just a few days. Carla said: “Paul was the most loving, caring, intelligent, quick witted, funny and the most handsome man I knew and I was so thankful to have had in him my life for 14 years.

“He gave me the best gift in life, his eight year-old daughter, who is his twin and double. He adored and cherished her and he would be so happy to know that she will be supported now and going forward. I feel comfort from seeing the outpouring of love for him and I hope in time as his daughter grows, this will also give great comfort to her.”

The Sheffield United fan had an eight-year-old daughter, who he "cherished". | Submitted

While the family has said the funeral costs are covered, any donations will go to honour Paul. They would like a memorial bench where they say his daughter, when older, can “go to reflect, get some solace and enjoy the peaceful surroundings in the countryside, which was a passion of Paul’s and he found comfort in”. They would also like to plant a tree in his memory where his daughter might also go to remember her dad, and a place they can share happy memories. They have also said they would like to make a donation to mental health charity, Mind, and to a charity Children Surviving Suicide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carla has also requested people share stories and photos of Paul to share with their daughter saying he was and still is “the most amazing person” and she would love for her to have “a digital memory that lasts forever”.

Whoever you are, however you feel, whatever life has done to you, please remember that you are not alone and help is at hand. You can call the Samaritans for free on 116 123 or email them via: [email protected]. The Samaritans are there all day, every day.