Chelmsford: Two men arrested after man stabbed in city centre

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of affray in connection with a severe assault that occurred in Chelmsford city centre on Sunday morning (March 24).

Essex Police responded to calls of an incident on Springfield Road in Chelmsford around 4am. A man in his 20s was found with a single stab wound and has been rushed to the hospital for treatment, Police confirmed.

Officers remain present at the scene, while investigations continue. They urge the public to steer clear of the area spanning between the Tesco roundabout and High Street.