Chequers has been the official second home of serving prime ministers for over 100 years

There are lots of grand houses across the UK, but one of the most well-known is Chequers.

It is a 16th century mansion which has been a place for Prime Minister’s to relax, host events and welcome important guests for over a century.

It has never been open for the public to visit, and the only way people can enter is if they are involved in politics or are a dignitary.

So, where is Chequers, what significant events have happened there, who has visited and will Prime Minister Boris Johnson and wife Carrie Johnson still have their wedding party there?

Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Chequers?

Since 1921, every leader of the country has been able to stay there.

It boasts ten bedrooms, a heated indoor swimming pool in the Orangery, a putting green and extensive 1,500-acre lawns.

The grand house, which was built in 1565, is listed Grade I on the National Heritage List for England.

Where is Chequers?

Chequers is located in Aylesbury, near the village of Ellesborough, which is halfway between Princes Risborough and Wendover in Buckinghamshire.

It is about 40 miles north-west of central London and is at the foot of the Chiltern Hills.

Downing Street and Chequers are about 41 miles apart, which means it takes roughly an hour and a half to drive between the two.

Who owns Chequers?

Chequers was first gifted to the nation by Conservative minister Sir Arthur Lee and his American heiress wife, Ruth, in 1917.

They did so after realising that the politicians coming to power post-World War I were unlikely to have country estates from which they could entertain foreign dignitaries or to relax in themselves.

The ownership now technically falls under The Chequers Trust, but is in complete control of whoever is Prime Minister at the time.

Why is the house called Chequers?

There’s no confirmed reason why Chequers has its name.

One theory however is that it derives from an early owner of Ellesborough manor, Elias Ostiarius. The surname ‘Ostiarus’ meant an usher of the Court of Exchequer.

The coat of arms in the manor also featured a checkers board and it is thought that the name may have derived from it.

Alternatively, some have theorised that it is in fact named after the chequer trees that grow in its grounds.

What significant events have happened at Chequers and who has visited?

Chequers was the backdrop of many of Winston Churchill’s most famous radio speeches, which he penned from one of the rooms there during World War II.

Most recently, it was the location chosen by Theresa May to ask for ministers to agree with her new Brexit proposals in 2018, something which is known as the Chequers Plan.

In April 2020, Boris Johnson chose to recover at Chequers after being hospitalised with respiratory complications from Covid-19.

Famous guests at the house have included the Queen, David Bowie, Elton John, Bryan Adams and former US Presidents Richard Nixon and Donald Trump.

Are Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds having their wedding party at Chequers?

Chequers was the planned venue for a wedding celebration for Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie, but it is reported that this has now changed.

Johnson and his wife wed in a private ceremony during the coronavirus pandemic in May 2021.

The couple were due to have a wedding party at the private estate on Saturday 30 July due to not being able to have a party at the time of their nuptials due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Due to Boris Johnson resigning as Prime Minister, the venue is now said to have changed.

It had been suggested that Mr Johnson wanted to stay on as a caretaker prime minister in part to see this through – although this claim was denied by Downing Street.

The new Education Secretary James Cleverly said, however, a new prime minister should let the couple have their wedding party at Chequers even if Johnson is no longer in power by then.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme he said “I suspect that it would be a rather generous action of the new prime minister to allow that to go ahead.

"Private functions like that do not impose a burden on the public purse.