A machine embroidery artist from Sandbach in Cheshire is celebrating after receiving news that her artwork has been accepted into a prestigious exhibition in London for 2025.

Christine Cole, a retired teacher from near Sandbach, has successfully entered The Broderers' Exhibition with a piece of machine embroidered artwork called the “The Cottage Garden” (pictured).

Organised by The Worshipful Company of Broderers, the Exhibition which is held every two years, celebrates hand and machine embroidery, showcasing both traditional and contemporary artwork.

The Worshipful Company of Broderers is one of London’s livery companies, officially incorporated by a royal charter in 1561. Today, it promotes the art of Embroidery and encourages excellence through the Broderers’ Charity Trust and its annual exhibition.

The Royal Academy’s Summer Exhibition where Chris’ family all went together over the summer.

The Royal Academy’s Summer Exhibition where Chris’ family all went together over the summer. Credit: Hannah McGivern

Christine’s work, which was submitted earlier this year and judged by an expert panel, beat off stiff competition with the exhibition having attracted ‘many very high-quality artworks’ according to the event organisers.

Speaking of the achievement, Christine, who is from London originally, said:

“I’m over the moon that one of my pieces has been judged by embroidery experts to be worthy of featuring in such a prestigious exhibition. Having enjoyed the experience of exhibiting at the Royal Academy’s Summer Exhibition this year, I can’t wait to head back down to the City once again next year - this time to the banks of the River Thames.”

The Cottage Garden: Christine Cole’s machine embroidery which will feature at The Broderers' Exhibition in London.

Throughout the summer, another of Christine’s pieces of art, “Pont Cym-yr-Afon” (pictured above) adorned the walls of the Royal Academy of Arts, having been selected from over 16,000 entries to the Summer Exhibition. It sold on the first day – to someone from Middlewich as it so happened. She will now head down to London in February 2025 to hand deliver her next piece for The Broderers’ Exhibition, which opens at Bankside Gallery on 25 February until 2 March, 2025.

“Having only started to machine embroider when I retired, it feels quite surreal for my artwork to now feature in art exhibitions, but it is also a validation of all the hard work I have put into this hobby, and I am enjoying every minute of it,” concluded Christine.

For more information about artist Christine Cole, follow on Instagram at @cgcole52. For more information about the exhibition, visit https://broderers-exhibition.co.uk/