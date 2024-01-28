A Chester market has reopened after it was evacuated on Saturday 27 January because customers were affected by fumes which were caused by a stallholder cooking a huge amount of chillies. People enjoyin

Chester Fire Station also said in the statement that “This was due to cooking a large amount of chillies and there are no wider public health concerns. The market has been evacuated but we are working to get it back to normal asap.”

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service revealed in a statement that five fire engines were sent to the location which was on Hunter Street in the city centre. The statement said that “A cordon was established around the market as a precaution and to help emergency services move unimpeded around the site.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service ended their statement by saying “The service put the issues down to the cooking of ‘a quantity of chilli oil, vapour from which had entered the ventilation system.”