A Chester market has reopened after it was evacuated on Saturday 27 January because customers were affected by fumes which were caused by a stallholder cooking a huge amount of chillies. In a statement on X on Saturday, Chester Fire Station said in a statement that “Emergency services are at Chester Market after reports of customers being affected by fumes.”
Chester Fire Station also said in the statement that “This was due to cooking a large amount of chillies and there are no wider public health concerns. The market has been evacuated but we are working to get it back to normal asap.”
Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service revealed in a statement that five fire engines were sent to the location which was on Hunter Street in the city centre. The statement said that “A cordon was established around the market as a precaution and to help emergency services move unimpeded around the site.
Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service ended their statement by saying “The service put the issues down to the cooking of ‘a quantity of chilli oil, vapour from which had entered the ventilation system.”
This is not the first time Chester Market has been forced to close since it relocated to a purpose-built market hall in 2022. In March 2023, it had to shut for two weeks after a gas explosion seriously injured three people. The workers suffered burns and had to go to hospital, the venue at the time had been due to hold a performance and award ceremony involving Jeannie France-Hayhurst, the High Sheriff of Cheshire.
