A biker and his passenger have sadly died after a collision near Chesterfield yesterday afternoon.

Derbyshire Police were called to a collision along Worksop Road at Mastin Moor yesterday (Tuesday, October 10). A force spokesperson said: "We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a fatal collision in Mastin Moor. The collision occurred in Worksop Road just before 3pm on Tuesday 10 October."

The force confirmed that there were two fatalities as a result of the crash. Both of the victims were in their 60s.

The spokesperson continued: “A silver BMW 1200 motorcycle left the road and collided with a bus shelter. The male rider and the female pillion, who were both in their 60s, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, as well as anyone who has any dashcam footage. Anyone with information is asked to contact the force quoting reference number 23*630688. You can contact Derbyshire Police on 101, via an online form on the force's website, or through its messaging opinions on Facebook or X (formerly Twitter).