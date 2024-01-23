Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING

Chesterfield Road closed as derelict building in Derbyshire catches fire

Fire crews are currently at the scene and traffic on Chatsworth Road in Chesterfield is affected.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz, Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
2 minutes ago

A fire has been reported in a derelict house on Chatsworth Road earlier today, on January 23. Firefighters from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service are currently at the scene.

Chatsworth Road is partially closed and traffic is being diverted through Old Road. Derbyshire Fire and Rescue have been approached for a comment.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and rescue said: “Fire crews from Staveley, Chesterfield and Clay Cross were called to attend the end terraced property shortly after 12.30 and remain on scene with colleagues from Derbyshire Constabulary. Local residents are asked to avoid the area. A road closure is in place.”

Photos show firefighters tackling a fire at Chatsworth Road.

1. Fire at Chatsworth Road

Photos show firefighters tackling a fire at Chatsworth Road. Photo: James Salt, Derbyshire Times

Traffic is being diverted through Old Road as fire fighters are tackling the blaze.

2. Fire at Chatsworth Road

Traffic is being diverted through Old Road as fire fighters are tackling the blaze. Photo: Paul Lister

A fire has been reported in a derelict house on Chatsworth Road earlier today, on January 23.

3. Fire at Chatsworth Road

A fire has been reported in a derelict house on Chatsworth Road earlier today, on January 23. Photo: James Salt, Derbyshire Times

Firefighters from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service are currently at the scene.

4. Fire at Chatsworth Road

Firefighters from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service are currently at the scene. Photo: James Salt, Derbyshire Times

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Derbyshire Fire and Rescue ServiceChesterfieldClay Cross

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.