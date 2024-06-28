Child in hospital after being hit by police car in Glasgow

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton
3 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A five-year-old child was taken to hospital following a crash involving a police vehicle.

Police said a two-car crash took place on Paisley Road West in Glasgow at about 12.30pm on Thursday.

A man aged 45 was also taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in the city.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 12.30pm on Thursday, officers attended the Paisley Road West area of Glasgow following a two-car crash involving a police vehicle. A 45-year-old man and a five-year-old child were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital as a precaution.”

Related topics:GlasgowPolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.