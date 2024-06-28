Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A five-year-old child was taken to hospital following a crash involving a police vehicle.

Police said a two-car crash took place on Paisley Road West in Glasgow at about 12.30pm on Thursday.

A man aged 45 was also taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in the city.

