Child in hospital after being hit by police car in Glasgow
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A five-year-old child was taken to hospital following a crash involving a police vehicle.
Police said a two-car crash took place on Paisley Road West in Glasgow at about 12.30pm on Thursday.
A man aged 45 was also taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in the city.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 12.30pm on Thursday, officers attended the Paisley Road West area of Glasgow following a two-car crash involving a police vehicle. A 45-year-old man and a five-year-old child were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital as a precaution.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.