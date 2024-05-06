The youngster was bitten by one of the animals in Sandall Park yesterday – and police are now investigating the attack, with a search under way for the dogs and owner.

A spokesperson for Sandall Park shared details of the incident, which took place on the same day the Wheatley park hosted the popular Fake Festival. A statement said: “After hearing about a child being chased by two large dogs (one black, one brown) and being bitten by one of them yesterday, we are quite frankly horrified by this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He had to jump in the lake to escape. Thanks to the man who helped him out of the lake. We need to get the message out that dogs that have no recall need to be kept on leads at all times. There are rules. Dogs are to be kept on leads around the lake and the top paths, there is a PSPO - a public space protection order in place.

“There are signs in the park. At all park events dogs have to be on leads. To be honest if children are in the park anyway, dogs should be on leads full stop! Isn't that just a decent thing to do? Any info you may have about this incident, please contact South Yorkshire Police as it is now a police matter.”