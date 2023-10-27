Children dice with death as they play on railway tracks on Bingham in Nottinghamshire
Children have been spotted on CCTV risking their lives on railway tracks at Bingham in Nottinghamshire
Horrifying footage shows children playing on a live railway line with one boy hopping over the tracks to retrieve his shoe.
The youngster can be seen risking his life after his friend throws his left trainer and his rucksack onto the line where trains hurtle past at 60mph. CCTV captured the shocking scenes at Bingham Railway station in Nottinghamshire, through which 50 trains hurtle through every day between Grantham and Nottingham.
A second video at the station shows two boys on the opposite platform jump down onto the tracks and casually stroll across the lines to the other side. East Midlands Railway (EMR) released the footage to warn people about the dangers of messing around on the railway lines.
Emergency planning manager Lucy Gallacher said: "These scenes are deeply worrying and clearly show that local kids in Bingham still don't understand how dangerous it is to trespass onto railway tracks. We are urging parents and guardians in the town to make sure their children know that playing on or near railway tracks can result in tragic and life changing consequences. Children need to understand the simple facts that trains can not swerve, nor can they stop suddenly. If you trespass onto the line you are putting you life at risk – it’s as simple as that.”
Joe Rowberry, the head of safety, health and environment for Network Rail’s East Midlands route, said: “We cannot stress strongly enough how dangerous trespassing on the railway is. Footage like this is hugely shocking and while our railway is one of the safest in the world, it is vital people understand the dangers because too many lives are being put at risk through their own actions.
“Network Rail works incredibly hard to try to educate people of the risks that the railway poses, and we will continue to work with industry partners to deliver this message. We also urge parents to talk to their children and remind them of the dangers of trespassing on the railway."