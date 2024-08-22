Cinema offers free popcorn for all students collecting their GCSE results
To celebrate GCSE results day on August 22, Showcase Cinemas is offering free popcorn to all students collecting their GCSE results across England and Wales.
Whether you’re heading off to sixth form college or starting an apprenticeship, enjoy a sweet (or salty) treat on Showcase Cinemas this results day.
To claim the fantastic offer, customers will simply need to have a ticket for a film showing at Showcase Cinemas on August 22 and show proof they have received their GCSE results that day.
On the day, with popcorn in hand, there are plenty of exciting films to help you celebrate, or forget, your results.
Students can enjoy Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s faceoff in Deadpool & Wolverine, Blake Lively starring in the adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel It Ends with Us or the minions who are still causing mayhem in the latest instalment of the Despicable Me franchise, Despicable Me 4.
Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas, said: “GCSE results day is a nerve-wracking moment for any young student, so we’re hoping to ease the burden with a sweet, or salty, treat!
“There’s plenty of big blockbusters for film fans to enjoy, whether it’s superhero action with Deadpool & Wolverine or romance with It Ends with Us, so there’s something for everyone this results day.”
For further information, and to book tickets, visit the Showcase Cinemas website here: https://www.showcasecinemas.co.uk/event-cinema/24711-free-popcorn-on-exams-results-day/
