City Council election costing the taxpayer £80,000 set to go ahead early next year

By Isla Storie
Contributor
26 minutes ago
A City Council election, estimated to cost the taxpayer £80,000 is set to go ahead early next year.

A new councillor for the Colinton/Fairmilehead ward of Edinburgh is to be elected after an SNP councillor left to take up a specialist advisor role in the Scottish Government.

Marco Biagi triggered the by-election when he stepped down just a week after Labour MP Scott Arthur stepped down from his position on the city council.

The SNP councillor was offered and accepted a role as a special advisor to the Scottish Government announcing his departure from the city council last week.

