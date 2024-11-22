City Council election costing the taxpayer £80,000 set to go ahead early next year
A new councillor for the Colinton/Fairmilehead ward of Edinburgh is to be elected after an SNP councillor left to take up a specialist advisor role in the Scottish Government.
Marco Biagi triggered the by-election when he stepped down just a week after Labour MP Scott Arthur stepped down from his position on the city council.
The SNP councillor was offered and accepted a role as a special advisor to the Scottish Government announcing his departure from the city council last week.
Story Deadline News by Douglas Simpson