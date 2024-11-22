City Council election costing the taxpayer £80,000 set to go ahead early next year

A CITY Council election, estimated to cost the taxpayer £80,000 is set to go ahead early next year. A new councillor for the Colinton/Fairmilehead ward of Edinburgh is to be elected after an SNP councillor left to take up a specialist advisor roll in the Scottish Government. Marco Biagi triggered the by-election when he stepped down just a week after Labour MP Scott Arthur stepped down from his position on the city council. The SNP councillor was offered and accepted a role as a special advisor to the Scottish Government announcing his departure from the city council last week.

A City Council election, estimated to cost the taxpayer £80,000 is set to go ahead early next year.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new councillor for the Colinton/Fairmilehead ward of Edinburgh is to be elected after an SNP councillor left to take up a specialist advisor role in the Scottish Government.

Marco Biagi triggered the by-election when he stepped down just a week after Labour MP Scott Arthur stepped down from his position on the city council.

The SNP councillor was offered and accepted a role as a special advisor to the Scottish Government announcing his departure from the city council last week.

Story Deadline News by Douglas Simpson