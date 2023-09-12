The move comes as figures show a rise in shoplifting offences this year

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Undercover guards have been employed by Co-op in a bid to combat the rise in shoplifting. The supermarket chain has reportedly increased the use of “covert” security guards to catch thieves red-handed in stores.

According to The Times, the security staff have been supplied by contractor Mitie and have been trained to confront and hold thieves until the police arrive. The move comes after Co-op revealed it has been forced to use display-only packaging for everyday products including jars of coffee, laundry gel and washing powder due to the rise in theft.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, new figures from The Office for National Statistics show that shoplifting figures have increased by a quarter this year.

Co-op managing director of food Matt Hood told The Telegraph: “The rise in shop looting and retail crime, perpetuated by repeat, prolific offenders and organised criminal gangs is becoming one of the most significant issues facing UK communities.

“This isn’t a victimless crime, as my store colleagues who have been verbally abused and had knives and syringes pulled on them can vouch for, but it is seemingly a consequence-less crime.

“Co-op has invested over £200m to try and keep our colleagues and stores safe, so I am increasingly frustrated by how our efforts are not being matched by those who have the power to enforce consequences.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, a Freedom of Information request by Co-op earlier this year showed that police failed to respond in 71% cases of serious retail crimes reported. Meanwhile, it has been announced that ten of the UK’s largest retailers are clubbing together to fund a £600,000 police initiative to deter these crimes further.

Tesco, John Lewis and Next are among the stores coming together under Project Pegasus. The scheme will run CCTV pictures of shoplifting incidents through the Police National Database - in a a bid to minimise these types of crimes and identify thieves.