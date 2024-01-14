The Co-op has closed one of its stores in Leeds city centre.

A Co-op store in Leeds has officially closed after being sold to another company.

A spokesperson said: “Co-op regularly reviews its locations and the difficult decision to sell a store is taken only after careful consideration.

"Co-op remains fully committed to serving Leeds communities, including three stores located within, or around, half a mile of the West Point location, in Burley Street; Sovereign Square and Merrion Way.”

They added that supporting staff at the store has been a “priority” and that all those employed at the store will be transferred to the new operator under employment regulations.

A sign was erected outside of the store in recent weeks warning shoppers that it would be closing, adding: “It’s been a pleasure serving your community. A new store will be opening here soon.”