Co-op store in Leeds closes after being sold as update given about staff
A Co-op store in Leeds has officially closed after being sold to another company.
A spokesperson said: “Co-op regularly reviews its locations and the difficult decision to sell a store is taken only after careful consideration.
"Co-op remains fully committed to serving Leeds communities, including three stores located within, or around, half a mile of the West Point location, in Burley Street; Sovereign Square and Merrion Way.”
They added that supporting staff at the store has been a “priority” and that all those employed at the store will be transferred to the new operator under employment regulations.
A sign was erected outside of the store in recent weeks warning shoppers that it would be closing, adding: “It’s been a pleasure serving your community. A new store will be opening here soon.”
The building where the shop is based has been bordered up for nearly a year by scaffolding as essential cladding work is carried out, leading some of the business owners at the site to complain they are left “virtually invisible”.