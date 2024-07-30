Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A helicoper has crashed into a building in Ireland, resulting in ‘several casualties’, it has been reported. Irish police said the incident happened near Killucan, Co Westmeath, at approximately 3.30pm on Tuesday.

Acting chief fire officer with Westmeath Fire and Rescue Service Pat Hunt said there was “a number of casualties”. Speaking on the Midlands 103 radio station, he said: “We understand that it’s an incident involving a helicopter crashing into a building in the Joristown Upper townland in Killucan, Co Westmeath.”