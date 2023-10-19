Coach taking refugees to Bibby Stockholm barge ‘rams’ through Just Stop Oil blockade

Just Stop Oil protesters said they have failed to halt the transportation of refugees to Bibby Stockholm barge.

Just Stop Oil protesters have accused a coach they say was taking refugees to the controversial Bibby Stockholm barge of 'intent to kill' after it allegedly 'rammed' through a blockade set up by the group on Thursday afternoon. Asylum seekers have been forced to return to the site in Dorset more than two months after it was evacuated following the discovery of legionella bacteria in the water supply.

In a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, some members can be seen sitting on the ground to prevent the coach from moving forward, blocking the only road access to the boat on the Isle of Portland. A few moments later, they shared another video of the driver driving through the human blockade, despite the protesters yelling “stop” repeatedly.

The protest was part of their ongoing campaign against the government's plan for new oil and gas policy involving fossil fuel extraction. The group said: “We know that our government's plan for new oil and gas is going to lead to more people being displaced from their homes. Forced from where they have lived for generations due to the actions of our failing politicians.

“People coming to the UK must (be) met with common humanity, and not housed in prison ships. Not on our watch. We are taking action today to show love and solidarity with all people coming to this country.

“Responding to displaced people with cruel schemes like Bibby Stockholm, the Rwanda plan, or filthy barrack housing is not a solution. The best way to prevent people from being forced out of their homelands is to stop our governments from planning and implementing climate disasters, while protecting people's right to move and seek safety. The first step is stopping new oil and gas”

In a later update, the group said: “We are saddened to report that we were unable to halt transportation of refugees to the prison - the driver rammed through the block, risking killing those in front.”

Just Stop Oil protesters block a coach they say was crying refugees to controversial Bibby Stockholm Barge in Dorset on Thursday (October 19).

Dorset Police said three people have been arrested following the protest on suspicion of criminal damage. The force said: "Dorset Police received a report at 12.43pm on Thursday 19 October 2023 of a protest on Portland Beach Road.

"It was reported that the group attempted to stop a coach and damage was caused to the vehicle. Officers were at the scene facilitating a separate peaceful demonstration.

"They responded to the report and, following enquiries, two men were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. A further report was received of criminal damage to a police vehicle and a third man was also arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. The coach was able to continue its journey after a minor delay."

"Dorset Police respects people’s right to lawful protest and where possible we will work with organisers to facilitate people’s rights to demonstrate peacefully. However, we have a duty to ensure those involved act within the law, prevent any public disorder and ensure the local community can go about their lawful activities.