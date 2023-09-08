Urgent warning as ‘unsafe’ Costa sandwiches taken off shelves

Breaking
Costa Coffee: Urgent warning as ‘unsafe’ sandwiches taken off shelves as they may contain stones
Costa is recalling several sandwich and wrap products because they may contain small stones
Costa Coffee has recalled a number of sandwich and wrap items sold in stores as they may contain small stones. The Food Standards Agency has issued a product recall as the small stones may present a choking hazard and are unsafe to eat.
The Food Standards Agency recalls products if there is a problem that means it should not be sold. Customers who have brought the items have been advised not to team them, instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund. No receipt is required.
Four Costa sandwiches and wraps have been recalled. All recalled items have a use-by date of September 6, 7 and 8.
Costa recalled sandwiches
- Costa Chicken & Bacon Caesar Wrap
- Costa Southern Fried Chicken Wrap
- Costa Chicken Salad Sandwich
- Costa BLT sandwich