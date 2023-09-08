Urgent warning as ‘unsafe’ Costa sandwiches taken off shelves

Costa Coffee has recalled a number of sandwich and wrap items sold in stores as they may contain small stones. The Food Standards Agency has issued a product recall as the small stones may present a choking hazard and are unsafe to eat.

The Food Standards Agency recalls products if there is a problem that means it should not be sold. Customers who have brought the items have been advised not to team them, instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund. No receipt is required.