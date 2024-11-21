Council comes under fire after flying trans flag over City Chambers

THE City of Edinburgh Council has come under fire for flying the trans flag over the City Chambers. Yesterday (WED) marked Transgender Day of Remembrance, a day dedicated to honour trans people whose lives were lost in acts of anti-trans violence. The day was marked across the world by governing bodies, activists, the public and corporations, who showed solidarity with the transgender movement. Edinburgh City Council decided to join in honouring those who lost their lives by flying the trans flag over the City Chambers – the meeting place of the council.

However, a swathe of residents of the city reacted poorly to the move with many lashing out at the council over the decision.

The flag flew alongside a saltire and a Ukrainian flag in the city centre for the whole of Wednesday.

The council shared an image of the flag online above the City Chambers alongside the words: “A flag has been flying above the City Chambers today to mark Transgender Day of Remembrance.

“A day to remember people who have lost their lives in acts of transgender violence.”

It has since received over 190 likes and more than 320 comments from disgruntled locals of Auld Reekie, who took to social media to air their grievances against the show of solidarity.

One said: “Yet violence against women is just brushed under the carpet.”

Another called it: “Pathetic bourgeois virtue signalling.”

A third added: “When’s the one for drug addicts, car crashes, alcohol deaths, suicides?”

Another wrote: “The worst sort of performative signalling by a political class entirely divorced from the reality of the core needs and wants of its people.”

A fifth commented: “I feel sorry for the decent hardworking council taxpayers of Edinburgh.”

The City Council has been contacted for comment on the backlash but has yet to respond to the upset.

Story: Deadline News/ NewsX