A Yorkshire man who committed “appalling offences” to a young girl in the 2000s has been jailed.

Jonathan Walker, 34, from Liversedge, Kirklees, subjected a young girl to “appalling offences” between 2005 and 2007.

Following an investigation by Kirklees District Child Safeguarding Unit, Walker was found guilty following a trial at Leeds Crown Court in August.

Jonathan Walker | West Yorkshire Police

On Wednesday (Sept 25), the 34-year-old was sentenced to six years in prison for sexual offences against a child.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Natalie Green, of the Kirklees District Child Safeguarding Unit, said: “The appalling offences Walker committed against a young girl has affected her deeply, and illustrates the dreadful impact this can have on a victim.

“I would personally like to thank her for her bravery throughout this process and I hope the conclusion of this case brings her some closure on an extremely difficult time in her life.”

“I hope this sentence also provides a reminder to victims that we take all reports of sexual offences seriously and in confidence no matter when they happened. All reports will be thoroughly investigated by our specially trained officers who will also provide you with support throughout.”