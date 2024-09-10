A care worker has been jailed after admitting to sexual offences against a teenager he was supposedly looking after.

A prosecutor described Shaun Vincent’s behaviour as “sickening” and an “abuse of trust” as the 36-year-old was put behind bars for 21 months.

A Bolton Crown Court judge also today (September 9) made him the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.

Vincent admitted to kissing the 16-year-old girl’s neck and touching her bottom but denied the more serious sexual offences until the day of trial, when, having seen the strength of the case against him, he pleaded guilty to the other seven offences.

Jailed care worker Shaun Vincent

Knowing the teenager was unable to consent, Vincent still made unwanted sexual advances, using sexual language and committing sexual offences against her.

The hearing was told that the teen was “disgusted” by what was happening to her but it was only when she confided in a third party that she was persuaded to report the offences to the authorities.

Following his arrest, Vincent continued to contact the teenager in breach of his police bail conditions so was brought swiftly before the court in custody and has remained in custody since he was charged.

Jo Palmiero, Senior Crown Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) North West, said: “As a care worker, Shaun Vincent was responsible for the wellbeing of children.

“He abused the trust placed in him in the worst way by committing sickening sexual offences against a teenager.

“The CPS worked with Greater Manchester Police to build a strong case to put before the court, including eyewitness testimony, phone evidence showing the messages Vincent sent to the girl and forensic evidence linking him to the victim.

"The strength of the evidence meant Vincent had no option but to plead guilty.

“I can only hope that the sentence provides some closure for the young victim, and she can begin to move forward knowing her abuser is facing the consequences of his actions.”