A Sheffield woman has admitted having sex with a dog multiple times.

Paige Reaney, aged 33, pleaded guilty to having intercourse with a dog and to a second charge specifying four occasions of intercourse, at Sheffield Crown Court on November 28.

The prosecution has confirmed that the dog involved was a pug.

Reaney, of Bowman Drive, Gleadless, denied one count of possession of extreme pornographic images of “intercourse or oral sex with an animal”.

The incidents span between August 2019 and December 2022.

Graham Marshall, 38, of no fixed abode but previously of Grange Road, Beighton, pleaded guilty at Sheffield Crown Court on October 3 to aiding and abetting Reaney to have intercourse with the dog.

He also admitted voyeurism, three counts of possessing extreme pornographic images involving an animal, causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, failing to ensure the welfare of the dog and seven counts of making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children of Categories A, B and C.

He pleaded not guilty to one count of making indecent photographs of children of Category C, considered to be the least severe category.

Both cases are next listed at Sheffield Crown Court on December 12, although Reaney’s attendance has been excused.

Reaney has again been granted bail.