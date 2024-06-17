Crate of young pups taken to shelter after being dumped
The puppies were found “dumped” in a crate and were taken to Thornberry Animal Sanctuary in Rotherham yesterday.
The pups were bathed and fed and are due to see a vet this morning. They are said to be suffering from the skin condition mange and they also have worms.
In a Facebook post last night explaining how the pups arrived at the animal sanctuary, a spokesperson said: “What a day it has been. I arrived this morning at 7.30am to find what looked like a pile of donations at our gate... it turned out it was an abandoned senior cat.
“As I was leaving this evening we have had a crate full of puppies dropped off, which were dumped locally. All have mange and are full of worms. All now have been bathed, fed and watered and snuggled up for the night.
“They will see our vet in the morning and start their road of rehabilitation to get them back to full health. “We need your support now more than ever to continue to be there for animals like these.”
Thornberry Animal Sanctuary is hosting a summer fair fundraiser on July 6 (11am-4pm). Those who run the sanctuary are keen for stall holders to take part. They also want to hear from entertainers, community groups and schools who might be interested in taking part. Call the sanctuary on 01909 564399 or by emailing [email protected]
