Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Six of the UK and Ireland’s best amateur cooks have been celebrated at the final of the annual Rotary Young Chef Competition, sponsored by Italian food giant Filippo Berio.

Co-ordinated by Rotary in Great Britain and Ireland, the Young Chef Competition is open to aspiring chefs aged between 11-17, and aims to encourage young people to learn how to cook a healthy meal, develop food presentation confidence and build organisation and planning skills.

Attracting hundreds of applicants each year, the young chefs are put through their paces in four rounds, with the final six making it to the national final. This year’s final took place in April and was held at St Benedict’s High School in Alcester, close to Rotary Great Britain and Ireland’s Headquarters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a close final, Rowan Haines – sponsored by Rotary Crieff, in Scotland – was declared winner, impressing the judges with his Italian themed seafood tagliatelle sorrentina and Amalfi limone syllabub.

Rotary Young Chef 2024 Winners

Katrina Nightingale, sponsored by Rotary Wiveliscombe, was named runner-up thanks to her celebration of Somerset flavours, including pan-seared Exmoor tenderloin, with lemon mousse for dessert, while Rotary Alcester and Bidford’s contestant Caja Ronneburg earned ‘dish of the day’ for her sea bass and squid ink spaghetti, followed by wild honey, lemon and stem ginger cheesecake.

The other finalists and their dishes were:

· Esther Hines, sponsored by Rotary Ascot, who served butternut squash and spinach ravioli, followed by homemade eclairs

· James Hackman, sponsored by Rotary Chichester Priory, who served a duo of wild rabbit for his main, followed by a dark chocolate torte

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Harry Townley, sponsored by Rotary Ambleside and Kirkstone, who served rack of lamb, followed by a sponge chocolate pudding

The final was judged by Lisa Mullins, marketing manager for Filippo Berio and a long-time supporter of Rotary Young Chef, and Elaine Wroblewska, catering lecturer at the Heart of Worcestershire College.

As winner, Rowan will enjoy a trip to Tuscany courtesy of Filippo Berio, where he will visit the prestigious Toscana Saporita cookery school and enjoy a number of foodie excursions.

Gordon Guthrie, Rotary member and volunteer coordinator of this year’s competition, said: “On behalf of Rotary, I’d like to extend huge congratulations to all of this year’s finalists. They consistently impressed the judges with their skill, turning in complex dishes that would surely not be out of place in a restaurant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For over 15 years, the Rotary Young Chef Awards have shone a spotlight on talented young people whilst also sharpening organisation skills and the ability to work in a high pressure, time sensitive environment.

“We’d like to say a special ‘well done’ to Rowan for his winning dish, and hope he thoroughly enjoys his trip to Tuscany.”

Find out more about Rotary’s competitions and programmes for young people at www.rotarygbi.org.