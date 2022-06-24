2. Rose West.

Along with her husband Fred, Rose West is one of the country’s most prolific serial killers. She collaborated with her husband in the torture and murder of at least nine women between 1973 and 1987. In 1971 she killed her 8-year-old stepdaughter Charmaine. Fred, who was charged with 12 murders, took his own life just prior to his trial in 1995. While Rose was convicted of 10 murders - including that of her eldest daughter Heather, 16, The Wests’ home at 25 Cromwell Street in Gloucester was dubbed the “house of horrors” after the bodies of nine women were discovered there.