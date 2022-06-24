The infamous group includes Rose West who along with husband Fred murdered a string of young women
They committed the most shocking crimes and are among a small group of prisoners serving whole life terms.
Whole life terms are rare, and it is the most severe punishment that can be given in the UK.
The sentence means they will never be eligible for parole.
Here are 10 of the most infamous inmates who will never be released from jail for their sickening crimes.
2. Rose West.
Along with her husband Fred, Rose West is one of the country’s most prolific serial killers.
She collaborated with her husband in the torture and murder of at least nine women between 1973 and 1987. In 1971 she killed her 8-year-old stepdaughter Charmaine.
Fred, who was charged with 12 murders, took his own life just prior to his trial in 1995.
While Rose was convicted of 10 murders - including that of her eldest daughter Heather, 16, The Wests’ home at 25 Cromwell Street in Gloucester was dubbed the “house of horrors” after the bodies of nine women were discovered there.
3. Levi Bellfield
Serial killer Bellfield is thought to be the only criminal in UK legal history to be serving two whole-life orders. He was convicted of three murders and an attempted murder of another. Bellfield murdered 13-year-old schoolgirl Milly Dowler, 19-year-old Marsha McDonnell, and French student Amelie Delagrange, 22. He also tried to kill 18-year-old Kate Sheedy. Bellfield was already serving a life sentence when convicted of Milly’s murder. He later admitted to police that he he had raped and murdered her.
4. Ali Harbi Ali.
Terrorist Ali Harbi Ali, 26, stabbed Tory MP Sir David Amess more than 20 times at a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on 15 October last year. The Islamic State fanatic said he had no regrets about the “cold and calculating murder” and that Sir David deserved to die after voting for air strikes on Syria in 2014 and 2015.
Ali was described by the sentencing judge as having shown “no remorse or shame for what he has done – quite the reverse.” Ali had also plotted to attack other politicians including Michael Gove.