Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

All 101-year-old Betty Rout could do was watch on as callous burglars walked out of her home taking her late husband’s war medals with them.

A 101-year-old woman watched on in horror as thieves walked out of her home in the middle of the night - taking war medals won by her late husband with them. The irreplaceable medals were awarded to Betty Rout's late husband, Stephen, during World War Two.

The horrific experience unfolded after Betty was woken to noises in her home near Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, after offenders broke into her home some time between 10pm and midnight on Friday, June 28. From her bedroom, the centenarian looked on as two men walked from the kitchen and out of the front door carrying her belongings, which included a safe containing six medals and uniform patches awarded to Stephen, as well as a number of handbags, purses and documents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen served in the Royal Army Service Corps prior to WWII, rising to the rank of Sergeant Major, and continued in service throughout the war until he was demobilised in 1947. He was subsequently awarded medals for his service in Palestine, Africa and Italy, and was also mentioned in dispatches for distinguished service in July 1945.

Burglars walked out with war medals as 101-year-old widow watched on in horror | Gloucestershire Police

Betty’s son, Robin Rout, said he hopes the "callous" burglary will not affect his mother. He said: "Even though my mother is now 101, she is determined to stay in her own home and remain as independent as she can. Through the support of family, wonderful carers, and local authorities she has been able to do so up until now.

"It would be a tragedy if such a callous invasion of her privacy, and the theft of memories that can never be replaced did anything to compromise her ambition."

Gloucestershire Police are appealing for anyone with information about the burglary, or the whereabouts of the medals, to contact them on 101, quoting incident 151 of June 29. They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.