13-year-old arrested after lollipop man assaulted in Lancashire
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lancashire Police are appealing for information after a lollipop man was assaulted by youths riding antisocially on e-bikes. Police were called to Black Bull Lane in Fulwood at 3.34pm on Wednesday (June 12) to reports of an assault.
The victim – a man in his 70s – was taken to hospital with fractured ribs.
Following enquiries, a 13-year-old boy from Preston has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 Assault and he remains in custody at this time. As well as confirming the teenager’s arrest, Lancashire Police have also now issued an appeal to identify another teen.
A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “As part of our ongoing enquiries, we now want to speak to the individual riding the e-bike in the CCTV image. We know you can’t see their face but we know their associates and people in the community will know who it is. We are asking them to do the right thing and contact the police as soon as possible.
“We know people will be appalled by news of this assault and want to reassure everyone that we have a dedicated team of officers assigned to this case.
“Anyone with information regarding this incident, information about the induvial in the CCTV, or any dashcam or mobile footage which could assist our enquiries is asked to email [email protected] or call 101. Quote log 933 of 12th June 2024.”