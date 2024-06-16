Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested after a lollipop man was assaulted.

Lancashire Police are appealing for information after a lollipop man was assaulted by youths riding antisocially on e-bikes. Police were called to Black Bull Lane in Fulwood at 3.34pm on Wednesday (June 12) to reports of an assault.

The victim – a man in his 70s – was taken to hospital with fractured ribs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following enquiries, a 13-year-old boy from Preston has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 Assault and he remains in custody at this time. As well as confirming the teenager’s arrest, Lancashire Police have also now issued an appeal to identify another teen.

Do you recognise this person on the bike? | submit

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “As part of our ongoing enquiries, we now want to speak to the individual riding the e-bike in the CCTV image. We know you can’t see their face but we know their associates and people in the community will know who it is. We are asking them to do the right thing and contact the police as soon as possible.

“We know people will be appalled by news of this assault and want to reassure everyone that we have a dedicated team of officers assigned to this case.