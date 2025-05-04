Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fourteen children aged between 11 and 14 have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a boy died in a fire.

The fire broke out near an industrial estate at about 8pm on Friday - and fears were raised about teenager Layton Carr, who was thought to be in the area at the time.

Tragically, a body thought to be Layton was found inside a building. The blaze was in the Fairfield industrial park in the Bill Quay area of Gateshead.

Fairfield Industrial Park in Bill Quay, Gateshead | Google

A police spokesman said: “Sadly, following searches carried out by Northumbria Police and partners at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, a body believed to be that of 14-year-old Layton Carr was located deceased inside the building.

“His next of kin have been informed and are currently being supported by specialist officers.”

There are 11 boys and three girls under arrest and in custody.

The spokesman added that “inquiries are at an early stage and members of the public are asked not to speculate online or in the community”.

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Jenkins, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is an extremely tragic incident where a boy has sadly lost his life. Our thoughts are with Layton’s family as they begin to attempt to process the loss of their loved one. Our specialist officers will continue to support them in whatever way they can. We ask that their privacy be respected at this time.”

She said a cordon is in place while police carry out enquiries to establish “the full circumstances surrounding the incident” and officers will be in the area to “offer reassurance to the public”.

Anyone who has information that could help the investigation has been urged to get in touch with Northumbria Police by sending a direct message on social media or by using the live chat or report form functions on the force’s website.