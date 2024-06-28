Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Almost 20 people have been charged by police after puppies were taken from an animal testing facility.

According to Animal Rising, in 2022 a group of activists took 20 beagle puppies from Marshall BioResources’ (MBR) Cambridgeshire facility. Now, 18 people have been charged with burglary in relation to this incident, and will be appearing in court next month.

MBR has animal testing facilities in the UK, USA, France, China and Japan. On the company’s website, it states that “laboratory animals continue to provide a great service to the advancement of medical discoveries”. Animal Rising claims the company breeds 2,000 beagles each year, which are sold into animal testing at just 16 weeks old.

Dan Kidby, Animal Rising co-founder and co-director, said: “In 2022 Animal Rising saved the lives of 18 beagle puppies - sparing them unimaginable and pointless suffering in animal testing - and will now have the opportunity to put the horrors of MBR Acres in front of a jury. This case is not about burglary, rather it is about putting the animal testing industry on trial.

“The animal testing industry loves to stay in the shadows, shielding itself from popular opinion. These beagle rescuers have now given it nowhere to hide and the public is going to see the true face of testing on animals.”

Animal Rising is a social movement to create a new relationship with all beings and give us a chance for a safe ecological future. The group primarily calls for the transition to a secure and sustainable plant-based food system, alongside a mass rewilding programme.