Jack Edwards, 24, was attacked and robbed close to Sussex Street Skate Park in Nottingham. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police/ SWNS

An 18-year-old has been charged with murder after a man died from significant head injuries after an attack near a skate park. Jack Edwards, 24, was attacked and robbed close to Sussex Street Skate Park in Nottingham at around 6.50pm on Tuesday (December 5).

He was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre and died two days later. Kai Howitt, 18, was previously arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent but has now been charged with murder and robbery.

Police also arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of murder on Thursday (December 7) as well as a 14-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy on suspicion of robbery and violent disorder. A 13-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl arrested on suspicion of robbery and violent disorder have been bailed pending further inquiries.

Jack, from Ashfield, Nottingham, was described as "much-loved" by his family who said: "We are still trying to process what has happened and comprehend the fact that Jack is no longer with us. He was only 24-years-old. It is difficult for us to put into words the emotions we are feeling right now but we are devastated.

“He was much-loved, and leaves behind a mum, a dad, a brother, a sister and many other family and friends. We have been by his bedside at the hospital throughout and we would like to thank the ambulance service and police officers who attended that evening and the hospital staff.

“The support we have received has been overwhelming. We would now like to ask for privacy at this incredibly difficult time.”