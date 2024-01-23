Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has died following an altercation at a traffic light in the early hours of Tuesday morning (January 23). Police were called to reports of a serious incident before 1.40am on the A34 Kingsway, at the junction of Parrs Wood Lane to Queensway, Manchester, where a 30-year-old man was assaulted.

He was then taken for treatment and sadly died from his injuries a short time later despite efforts of emergency services at the scene. His family have been notified and are being supported by specially trained officers. Following an immediate investigation and extensive enquiries, an 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning.

According to the Greater Manchester Police, the victim and suspect are thought to have both been travelling in separate vehicles along Kingsway leading up to the incident. At a traffic light, an altercation occurred, and the suspect has left the scene in their vehicle.

Detective Inspector Alex Wilkinson from GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “We understand that an incident of such seriousness like this will cause shock to the local community and further afield, and I want to provide reassurance that an investigation has been launched to understand what has happened fully and identify all those responsible swiftly.

“Whilst the motive for this murder is not clear at this stage, we do believe the incident to be isolated. I appreciate the road closures in place are impactful on people’s travel, particularly for those going to and from work or school on this route, but would ask the public for their patience and understanding as the closures are required to allow for extensive enquiries to take place safely.

“You may notice an increased visible presence in the area, and officers are there to listen to any concerns and assist people making travel journeys, particularly those travelling by the Bee Network at the East Didsbury tram stop.

“Anyone with information, or who believes they may have CCTV or dashcam footage, which could assist with our investigation is asked to come forward by calling 101 and quoting log 166 of 23/01/2024. Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A man has died following an altercation at a A34 Kingsway traffic light in Manchester

“I’d like to thank the public for their cooperation and assistance so far and our thoughts as a force are with the victim’s family who have been woken up to such tragic news this morning. They are being supported and have asked for privacy whilst they come to terms with what has happened.”