Aaron Kendall, 32, of Furlong Green in Lightmoor, Telford, pleaded guilty to 15 charges of serious sexual offences – including four counts of rape of a girl under 13. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday (January 19).

West Mercia Police said Kendall was arrested around 20 minutes after the victim reported the crimes.

Detective Constable Izzy Broxton, said: “This case is harrowing and shocking and Kendall caused what is likely to be lifelong trauma to a child, and even though I welcome this sentence, no sentence can ever provide justice for the survivor or their family.

“The victim, along with their family, have shown unwavering determination and bravery throughout this investigation, and I hope they can now start to move forwards.”