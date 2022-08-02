Aaron Matthew repeatedly stabbed his mum and left her to die on his bedroom floor

A teenager who stabbed his own mum more than 80 times has been jailed for life.

Aaron Matthew, 19, repeatedly attacked Ingrid Matthew, 54, with a hunting knife on 11 September last year, before slitting her throat and leaving her to die on his bedroom floor.

A court heard that her body was found in a pool of blood by her former partner and Matthew’s dad Andrew Marshall, at the property in the Highfields area.

The 19-year-old had fled the address but turned himself in to police in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, the following morning.

He was charged with murder and went on trial in March at Leicester Crown Court, but police said experts agreed Matthew had been suffering from a previously undiagnosed medical condition.

The court heard his Autistic Spectrum Disorder (ASD) had substantially impaired his ability to exercise self-control at the time his mother was killed.

In April, Matthew pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

He was handed a life sentence on Monday (1 August) and ordered to serve a minimum of six years and 226 days after a judge deemed him a "serious risk to the community”.

Detective Inspector Nicole Main, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “Only Aaron Matthew can explain why he took his own mother’s life.

“I hope today’s sentencing can provide a degree of closure to Ingrid’s family and those to who she was closest.

“Sadly, no sentence given will bring her back and my heartfelt condolences go out to them as they continue with the grieving process to come to terms with their loss.”

Tributes paid to a ‘special soul’

Ms Matthew’s family paid tribute to her after the case, describing her as a “special soul".

Ingrid Matthew was stabbed with a hunting knife more than 80 times (Photo: Leicestershire Police / SWNS)

In a statement, her family said: “Ingrid was a private person but a kind, vibrant and special soul.

"She was always happy, dancing and willing to help anyone in any way she could.

"She was completely selfless and we are devastated that she’s gone. Learning to live without her has become our new reality.

“We miss Ingy. We are grateful for everything she did to help her mum and others.

"We are so proud of how she always supported others and rejoiced in their achievements. Ingrid will be forever missed by family, friends and the community.

"We love her very much and hope one day we can come to terms with her passing.

“We know the criminal justice system has its role to perform in ending violence towards women and young girls. But we, as individuals, members of the community and society as a whole, also have our part to play.