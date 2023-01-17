The Arsenal goalkeeper was assaulted post-match following his team derby win against rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday 15 January

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was assaulted post-match following his team derby win against rivals Tottenham Hotspur. (Credit: Getty Images)

Police have charged a 35-year-old man with assault on Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. The incident took place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium immediately following the full-time whistle in the North London derby, which Arsenal won 2-0.

Amid the celebration by Arsenal players at their rival’s stadium, Ramsdale, 24, was attacked by a man who had gained access to the pitchside from the stands. The Met Police have now charged Jospeh Watts with assault following the altercation.

Watts is accused of assault by beating, going onto an area adjacent to the playing area and throwing a missile onto the pitch. He is due to appear at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on 17 February.