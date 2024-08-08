Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Yorkshire-born crocodile expert has been jailed for 10 years after being found guilty of sexually abusing and torturing more than 40 dogs at his home in Australia.

Adam Britton was sentenced at Darwin Supreme Court on Thursday, August 8. It comes after he pleaded guilty to 56 offences related to bestiality and animal cruelty, which resulted in the death of 39 canines including nine puppies. He also admitted to four counts of accessing child abuse material.

The court previously heard that Britton had a “sadistic sexual interest” in animals, which this being focus primarily on dogs. The public gallery was warned during the sentencing by Chief Justice Michael Grant that he would have to describe in details the “grotesque cruelty towards animals” that Britton had committed.

The croc expert, who once worked with Sir David Attenborough, was sentenced to 10 years and five months in prison backdated to his April 2022 arrest with a non-parole period of six years. Britton has also been banned from ever owning or having mammal-type animals on his property for the rest of his life.

His barrister, who requested not to be named due to threats against her for representing Britton, said that the lifetime animal owning ban was an “extreme measure”, adding that there was a “reasonable prospect of rehabilitation”.

Britton’s animal abuse began in 2014 and continued until his arrest in 2022. He was arrested by police after a video he had shared online of the abuse was passed onto Northern Territory animal welfare authorities.

He is believed to have sourced dogs from an online marketplace on which owners were selling their pets “reluctantly” due to work or travel commitments. Britton’s rural property housed a ‘torture room’, which was made from a shipping container, in which the dogs were kept.

Filming equipment found inside the room was used to film the sadistic torture. The court also heard that he would share ‘how-to’ advice on encrypted social media site Telegram to encourage others to commit similar offending.

Justice Grant told Britton at the sentencing hearing: “Your depravity falls entirely outside any ordinary human conception.”

In a letter read out in court from Britton, he apologised for his “demeaning crimes”. The letter read: “I deeply regret the pain and trauma that I caused to innocent animals and consequently to my family, friends and members of the community.”