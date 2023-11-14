A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a fatal accident involving American ice hockey player Adam Johnson during a match.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson. The Nottingham Panthers player was seriously injured during an away game against Sheffield Steelers and was later pronounced deceased in hospital. A post-mortem examination confirmed he died as a result of a fatal neck injury.

Detective Chief Superintendent Becs Horsfall from South Yorkshire Police said: "Our investigation launched immediately following this tragedy and we have been carrying out extensive enquiries ever since to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances.

"We have been speaking to highly specialised experts in their field to assist in our enquiries and continue to work closely with the health and safety department at Sheffield City Council, which is supporting our ongoing investigation.

"Adam's death has sent shockwaves through many communities, from our local residents here in Sheffield to ice hockey fans across the world. We know these communities will expect us to handle this investigation with the same professionalism, fairness and sensitivity as any other and request that members of the public refrain from comment and speculation which could hinder this process. Our thoughts remain with all affected by this devastating incident as enquiries continue."

Many have since paid tribute following his sudden death, including the player's fiancée. Ryan Wolfe wrote an Instagram story: "My sweet angel, I'll miss you forever and love you always."

After his death, the English Ice Hockey Association said it would be mandatory to wear a neck guard during “all on-ice activities” from the start of 2024. It said: “The EIHA makes a ‘strong recommendation’ that all players at all levels across English ice hockey use an approved ice hockey neck guard/protector whilst participating in all on ice activities,” read a statement from the governing body of the sport in England and Wales.

Adam Johnson in action for Nottingham Panthers against Coventry Blaze earlier this season (Pic: Scott Wiggins)

