Adnan Syed: all charges dropped in murder case which featured in Serial podcast

All charges against Adnan Syed have been dropped, just weeks after his murder conviction was overturned following a 23-year stint in prison.

Prosecutors have dropped charges against Adnan Syed over the 1999 killing of Hae Min Lee, a case that was chronicled in the first season of the hit podcast Serial.

A spokesperson for Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said that her office would not seek to retry Mr Syed, who was previously convicted of murder in 2000.

His charges being dropped comes just a few weeks after his murder conviction was overturned by Baltimore Circuit Court Judge Melissa Phinn “in the interest of fairness and justice”. It was revealed prosecutors withheld evidence from the defence there were two other possible suspects.

Judge Phinn gave prosecutors one month to re-examine the evidence and decide if they would seek another trial for the 41-year-old. But the prosecution has now reportedly decided against another trial and has dropped all charges against him.

Adnan Syed in prison during his life sentence which has since been vacated

Mr Syed was aged 17 when he was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his ex-girlfriend Hae Lee, who was strangled and buried in a Baltimore park in 1999.

Despite spending more than two decades behind bars, Mr Syed has always maintained his innocence. He has been appealing his conviction for years, an appeal which gained public support when the debut season of hit podcast Serial focused on Ms Lee’s murder - raising doubts about the evidence and inspiring debates about Mr Syed’s innocence or guilt.

Serial suggested that evidence unearthed from witness Asia McClain could have corroborated Mr Syed’s account that he was in the library at the time of the killing.

Hae Min Lee and Adnan Syed (Photo: HBO)

The true-crime podcast was the brainchild of long-time radio producer and former Baltimore Sun reporter Sarah Koenig, who spent more than a year digging into Mr Syed’s case and reporting her findings in almost real time in hour-long segments.

Ms Lee’s family had asked Maryland’s intermediate appellate court to halt the case. Lawyer Steve Kelly said Ms Lee’s family is not challenging Syed’s release, but instead wanted the judge to hold another hearing that the family can attend in person and address the court.

Ms Lee’s brother, Young Lee, appeared via videoconference at short notice during the previous hearing. While last week, state attorney Brian Frosh’s office filed court papers supporting the appeal by Ms Lee’s family.

Adnan Syed’s attorney speaks outside a courthouse in Baltimore after a judge threw out the conviction of Adnan Syed for the murder of his ex-girlfriend (Photo: Getty Images)

Two new suspects

Earlier in September, prosecutors filed a motion saying that a lengthy investigation conducted with the defence had uncovered new evidence that could undermine the conviction of Mr Syed, who was Ms Lee’s ex-boyfriend.

Becky Feldman, chief of the Sentencing Review Unit, described to the judge details from the case that undermine the conviction, including flawed mobile phone data, unreliable witness testimony and a potentially biassed detective.

Journalist Sarah Koenig uncovered major issues with the investigation into Hae Min Lee’s murder (image: Getty Images)

The investigation “revealed undisclosed and newly developed information regarding two alternative suspects, as well as unreliable cell phone tower data”, state’s attorney Marilyn Mosby’s office said in a news release last week.

The two suspects may have been involved individually or together, the state’s attorney’s office said. One of the suspects had threatened Lee, saying “he would make her (Ms Lee) disappear. He would kill her”, according to a court filing.

The suspects were known persons at the time of the original investigation and were not properly ruled out nor disclosed to the defence, prosecutors said. Prosecutors also said new information showed that one of the suspects was convicted of attacking a woman in her vehicle, and that one of the suspects was convicted of engaging in serial rape and sexual assault.