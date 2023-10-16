Aine Leslie Davis, who was once accused of being a part of the IS death squad cell dubbed 'The Beatles', has pleaded guilty to terrorism charges

Aine Leslie Davis, 39, appeared in court this morning (16 October) charged with possessing a firearm for terrorism purposes and two other charges of funding terrorism between 2013 and 2014. He pleaded guilty to all three charges.

Davis was deported from Turkey last August after he served a seven-and-a-half year sentence for his membership of IS (Islamic State), a terrorist group. Upon his arrival at Luton Airport, Davis was arrested by counter-terrorism officers and charged with the three offences.

Initially, his legal team had planned to convince the judge to throw out the case over the argument that he did not need to be tried twice for the same offences. His legal team also accused counter-terrorism police of "conniving" with Turkish authorities in a failed bid by former Home Secretary Priti Patel to extradite Davis to the US. Two other IS 'Beatles' members were tried in the US.

Defence lawyer Mark Summers KC noted "the spectre" of Davis's alleged involvement with the IS cell. Lawyers in the US said that they would not be seeking prosecution against Davis in the 'Beatles' case in Virginia “because the evidence was there were only three members and not four members of that cell.” These claims by the defence were rejected by Judge Mark Lucraft and the Court of Appeal.