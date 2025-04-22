Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been jailed for attacking his mum so violently she had to put into an induced coma.

Alan Clegg, 42, had an argument with his mother at her home and then laid into her.

The homeless thug demanded she transfer money to his account, which she did in the hope he would stop hurting her. He carried on beating her before leaving her on the bedroom floor without a phone to call for help.

He returned but left her again unable to move. He contacted a former partner and demanded she take him to a hotel in Runcorn explaining he’d had an argument with his mother - breaching his restraining order.

Alan Clegg has been jailed after attacking his mum so viciously she had to be put in an induced coma | Cheshire Constabulary

The next day his mum was able to alert other family members and call an ambulance. To their horror, the family found her curled up in a ball screaming in pain.

Police found Clegg at the hotel where he was staying and arrested him for assaulting his mother. He was found in possession of both cannabis and cocaine.

His mother was in hospital with multiple injuries and was terrified he was going to get to her - even though she was told he was in custody. Police say the family were left agonising over whether she would survive her horrific ordeal and were devastated by the level of violence their brother had meted out on their mother.

Det Con Peta Ticer of Cheshire Constabulary said: “The level of violence was horrific and has left his victim, his own mother, not only with physical scars but psychological damage which has left her too afraid to leave the house and reliving her ordeal repeatedly in her nightmares.

“He has changed her, and his own family’s lives, forever. What this man has done to his own mother and his family is unforgivable. We will continue to do all we can to take people like him off the streets and get justice for those they harm.”

The incident was on Boxing Day last year, and his mum was found in her Frodsham home the following day.

Clegg was sentenced at Chester Crown Court on April 16 after admitting assault with intent at an earlier hearing. He also pleaded guilty to harassment – in breach of a restraining order against a former partner, and possession of Class B drug cannabis and Class A cocaine.

He was sentenced to 14 years - 10 and a half years to be served in prison and the rest on extended licence. He was also handed restraining orders against the two women.