Alexanda Kotey had been charged in relation to the killings of four US hostages including James Foley

A member of the so-called Islamic State terror cell known as The Beatles has been jailed for life after admitting his role in the murder of American hostages in Syria.

Alexanda Amon Kotey, 38, originally from Paddington, London, showed no emotion as judge Thomas Selby Ellis delivered his verdict at Alexandria District Court, Virginia, while members of his victims’ families watched on.

Kotey was given one life sentence for each of the eight counts he has pleaded guilty to, which are due to run concurrently.

The group, dubbed The Beatles due to their English accents, was said to be made up of ringleader Mohammed Emwazi, known as Jihadi John, Aine Davis, El Shafee Elsheikh and Kotey, and was responsible for the brutal killings of a number of Western captives, believed to include Britons Alan Henning and David Haines.

The charges against Kotey, and his co-accused Elsheikh, who was convicted after trial this month, only featured US victims, but other families of those murdered by the terror cell addressed the judge on their collective loss.

Kotey admitted his role in capturing hostages and said when his involvement in that came to an end, he worked in IS’s recruitment division, as a sniper and in the terror group’s “English media department”.

He denied being present when the murders were carried out.

What did the judge say?

Kotey was charged in relation to the killings of four US hostages, journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and aid workers Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller.

He was sentenced on eight counts – four counts of hostage-taking resulting in death; conspiracy to commit hostage-taking resulting in death; conspiracy to murder United States citizens outside of the United States; conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists, hostage-taking and murder, resulting in death; and conspiracy to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organisation resulting in death.

Judge Ellis described his actions as “egregious, violent and inhumane” but praised the victims and their family as “undeniably heroes”.

Speaking of the victim’s Judge Ellis said: “These were not prisoners of war, these weren’t soldiers in the field…they were soldiers for good.”

The court heard 13 impact statements from members of the victims’ families including those of British humanitarians Alan Henning and David Haines.

“We have all witnessed (the) exceptionally moving, heart-rending statements of these victims’ families,” Mr Ellis said, becoming audibly emotional himself following the statements.

“It should be a reminder of what we knew about the hostages.

“Countries celebrate heroes and we should celebrate these individuals who demonstrated courage, purpose and compassion under the most difficult of circumstances.

“The victims of the hostage-taking by Isis are undeniably heroes.”

Kotey’s co-defendant, El Shafee Elsheikh, was also present for the victim impact statements at the court hearing ahead of his sentencing in August after being convicted of his role in the murder plot.

James Foley’s kidnapping and beheading by the IS Beatles in Syria brought the terror cell worldwide attention (Image: AFP/Getty Images)

What was said in court?

Among those reading statements were Mr Haines’ wife Dragana, and his brother Mike Haines.

In an extraordinary demonstration of his rejection of hatred, Mr Haines addressed Kotey directly in court and forgave him.

He described his brother as a “hero” and “a force for good” who had an “unrelenting desire” to help others.

“That was the fire that was in his belly,” he said.

Speaking to Kotey, he continued: “You have inflicted more pain than I can ever put into words… our lives will never be the same again.”

“For too long now, you and your cohort have held power over me and my family.

“I am no longer willing to let that happen.

“Today I can say to you, you no longer have power over me and mine. I forgive you.”

Dragana Haines was less forgiving, telling both Kotey and Elsheikh that she hoped they lived “for 200 years” with their crimes.

“For all I care you can live long and suffer,” she said.

Mike Haines, the brother of David Haines.

How long will Kotey spend in a US jail?

As part of his plea bargain, Kotey is expected to spend 15 years in jail in the US and then may be sent to the UK to serve the remainder of his sentence, where he may face further charges relating to the killings of Mr Henning and Mr Haines.

Kotey, an Islamic convert, was one of four so-called Islamic State militants nicknamed The Beatles by their captives due to their British accents, who carried out wanton acts of brutality in the mid 2010s.

The terror cell also comprised ringleader Mohammed Emwazi, known as Jihadi John, who was killed in a drone strike in 2015, and Aine Davis, who was jailed in Turkey in 2017.

Kotey admitted his guilt in September last year, apparently agreeing to fully co-operate with authorities as part of his plea agreement.