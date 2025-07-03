A city centre road has been cordoned off after a mass fight ‘with weapons’, say police.

Seven men have been arrested after the brawl. Police have not released details of any injuries.

The public has been asked to avoid the area for the time being while investigations continue.

It happened at the junction of Alfreton Road and Raleigh Street in Nottingham and police say the area “will remain closed for some time”.