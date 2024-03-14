Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man suspected of being part of a Kurdish organised crime group involved in smuggling people to the UK in boats and HGVs, has been charged following a two-year investigation by the National Crime Agency.

Ali Omar Karim, 45, said to be a 'significant figure' was arrested in the Kingston area on Wednesday morning (March 13) and remanded in custody. On Thursday, he was charged with people smuggling and money laundering offences before Portsmouth Magistrates.

Karim is suspected of controlling a network of people smugglers throughout northern Europe and the Middle East. National Crime Agency investigators believe the network may have been involved in smuggling hundreds of people to the UK, charging them thousands of pounds each time.

A second man, also suspected of being a high-ranking member of the crime group, was arrested in Italy last month on the basis of a warrant obtained by the NCA. Extradition proceedings are now underway to bring him to the UK to face charges.

NCA senior investigating officer Rachel Bramley said on the arrest: “This arrest marks a significant point in an investigation that has been going on for around two years now. “It is our belief that this crime group were involved in people smuggling activities using a range of methods, all of which were dangerous and potentially life-threatening for those being smuggled.